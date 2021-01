Hintz (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's game versus Detroit, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Hintz' status against the Red Wings likely won't be determined until the Stars take the ice for pregame warmups, so fantasy managers hoping to use him in daily lineups should plan accordingly. The 24-year-old winger will slot into a top-six role if he's given the green light ahead of puck drop.