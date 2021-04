Hintz will be a game-time call for Thursday's clash with the Red Wings, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Hintz was given the night off Tuesday against Detroit to manage his lingering lower-body injury, but there's a good chance he'll be good to go for Thursday's rematch with the Red Wings. The 24-year-old forward has been fantastic this season, having racked up 14 goals and 37 points through 32 contests.