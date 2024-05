Hintz (upper body) will be a game-time decision Monday in Game 3 versus Edmonton, per Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com.

If Hintz returns from a four-game absence in Monday's contest, he will likely occupy a top-six role and see time on the top power-play unit. He has produced two goals, six points, 13 shots on net, seven blocked shots and 15 hits in 11 outings this postseason.