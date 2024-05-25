Hintz (upper body) will be a game-time decision in Game 2 versus Edmonton on Saturday, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Hintz partook in the optional morning skate and is nearing a return after missing three games. If he gets the green light to play in Saturday's contest, the talented center will likely replace Wyatt Johnston on the top line with Jason Robertson while returning to the top power-play unit. Hintz has two goals and six points in 11 playoff games, which includes a four-point effort in Game 2 versus Colorado on May 9.