Hintz (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision versus Philadelphia on Thursday, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Hockey Now reports.

Coach Peter DeBoer made the announcement that Hintz would be a game-time decision but gave no reason why he could be scratched from the lineup. Hintz is having a great season with 35 goals and 70 points in 69 games. He is only two goals and two points away from equaling his career high in both categories, set last season. Stay tuned.