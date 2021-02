Hintz produced an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Hintz set up Jason Robertson's third-period tally to ignite the Stars' comeback. It was only partially successful, as they lost in the shootout, their fourth loss after regulation in the last eight games. In that span, Hintz has three goals, two helpers and 22 shots. The Finn is up to 10 points in as many outings this year, as well as 23 shots and 13 hits.