Hintz notched an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins.

Hintz has already battled a couple of injury scares early in the season. He's yet to miss a game, earning six points, 16 shots on net, 15 hits, seven PIM and a plus-4 rating over nine outings. However, he missed 29 contests in 2025-26 and has taken his fair share of bumps and bruises over the years. He's never played in every game of a campaign, so bank on him eventually having something that forces him out of the lineup for a little bit.