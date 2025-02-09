Hintz logged an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Sharks.

Hintz ended a three-game point drought when he helped out on Thomas Harley's third-period tally. The 28-year-old Hintz has 36 points, 116 shots on net and a plus-7 rating over 51 appearances. he was goal-heavy earlier in the year and is still a bit now with 22 tallies, but his production sustainable in a general sense considering he's under the pace he had last year (65 points in 80 regular-season contests).