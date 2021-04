Hintz notched an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Hintz set up Joe Pavelski's third-period insurance tally. With the assist, Hintz has two goals and seven helpers in his last four outings. The Finn is up to 33 points in 30 games, taking half as long to produce the same output as last season. As long as he can continue playing through a nagging lower-body injury, he'll be a solid option in most fantasy formats.