Hintz had a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Hintz found Denis Gurianov for the Stars' first tally of the game. Through six games in January, Hintz has two goals and four helpers. He's up to 24 points (nine on the power play, two shorthanded), 73 shots and 46 hits through 39 contests this season. With solid production and second-line deployment, the Finn is worth a look for fantasy owners while he's on a hot streak.