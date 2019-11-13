Hintz (lower body) skated before Wednesday's practice, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hintz was pegged with a two-week timeline Nov. 7, but the 22-year-old appears to be ahead of schedule. Coach Jim Montgomery said Hintz could return as soon as Tuesday against the Canucks if he avoids a setback. The center has taken a step in his development this year, as he's already matched last year's goal total with nine scores through 16 games.