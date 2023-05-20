Hintz contributed a goal and two assists in a 4-3 overtime loss to Vegas in Game 1 on Friday.

This was Hintz's sixth multi-point game of the 2023 playoffs, and Dallas had won the five other times he provided the team with that kind of offensive support. Through 14 postseason outings this year, he has 10 goals and 22 points, which makes him a prime contender for the Conn Smythe Trophy if Dallas is able to win it all. Hintz entered this contest averaging 18:26 of ice time in the playoffs -- he's serving on the first line with Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski.