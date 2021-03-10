Hintz (lower body) scored a goal and supplied an assist in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Hintz set up Joel Kiviranta for the opening tally at 1:40 of the first period. The 24-year-old Hintz added an insurance goal in the third. Availability will continue to be a concern with the Finn -- his lower-body injury is expected to linger throughout the year, Saad Yousuf of The Athletic reports. Fantasy managers who want to deploy Hintz will need to check in before game time to see if he's feeling well enough to play. He has six goals and 14 points in 15 appearances this year.