Hintz scored a goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

Hintz ended a three-game dry spell, his longest of the year, with the opening tally at 12:25 of the first period. The 29-year-old also helped out on Wyatt Johnston's second goal of the game. Hintz is up to 10 goals, 28 points, 70 shots, 28 hits and a plus-12 rating across 30 outings this season. His consistent offense in a top-six role makes him a reliable option in most scoring-focused fantasy formats.