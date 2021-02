Hintz scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Hintz had a goal overturned on review in the second period, but he responded almost immediately with a legal tally at 8:25 of the frame. The 24-year-old Finn has points in four of his last five games. Hintz is up to four tallies, five helpers, 20 shots on net and 13 hits through nine appearances. He's worth a look in fantasy given his top-six role at even strength and an assignment on the top power-play unit.