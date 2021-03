Hintz (lower body) will play in Sunday's game versus the Panthers, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It looks like the Stars are managing Hintz's workload as he deals with a lower-body injury. He's played in eight of the last 13 games. In that stretch, the 24-year-old pivot has been fantastic, scoring six goals and adding five assists. Hintz should take on a top-six center role along with power-play duties Sunday.