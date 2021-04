Hintz (lower body) will play Sunday versus Carolina, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Hintz has frequently been listed as a game-time call leading up to puck drop due to a lingering lower-body issue, but he's still racked up four goals and nine points through his last seven games with a few nights off sprinkled in. He's expected to skate on Dallas' first line and top power-play unit Sunday.