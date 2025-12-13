Hintz (leg) will be in the lineup against Florida on Saturday, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hintz needed help off the ice with 1:31 left in the third period of Thursday's 5-2 loss to Minnesota after being hit in the leg by a one-timer from teammate Miro Heiskanen. However, the 29-year-old Hintz participated in the morning skate, and he is fine to play. While occupying a top-six role this season, he has collected nine goals, 26 points, 67 shots on net and 24 hits in 27 games.