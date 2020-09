Hintz (undisclosed) is on the ice for warmups and is expected to play in Game 5 against the Stars on Monday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Hintz was injured in Saturday's Game 4 contest, seeing just 4:28 of ice time before leaving. Fortunately for Dallas, the 23-year-old forward won't miss any time and he'll assume his usual role as the third-line center.