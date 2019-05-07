Hintz (foot) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's Game 7 against the Blues.

Hintz was spotted wearing a walking boot Monday and wasn't on the ice for Tuesday's morning skate, but that evidently won't prevent him from suiting up for the evening's must-win contest. The 22-year-old Finn, who's notched three goals and five points through the first six games of the series, will slot into a top-six role for Game 7 against St. Louis.