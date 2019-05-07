Stars' Roope Hintz: Good to go
Hintz (foot) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's Game 7 against the Blues.
Hintz was spotted wearing a walking boot Monday and wasn't on the ice for Tuesday's morning skate, but that evidently won't prevent him from suiting up for the evening's must-win contest. The 22-year-old Finn, who's notched three goals and five points through the first six games of the series, will slot into a top-six role for Game 7 against St. Louis.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...