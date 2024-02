Hintz logged an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens.

Hintz has been quiet lately, earning two assists over his last five outings. The 27-year-old set up Thomas Harley's game-tying goal in the second period. Hintz is up to 48 points, 113 shots on net and a plus-19 rating through 50 appearances. He's played a less physical game than in prior years, but his offense is right at his expected level, which maintains his high-end status in fantasy.