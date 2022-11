Hintz notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and four hits in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Blackhawks.

Hintz set up a Jamie Benn goal in the third period that sparked the Stars' massive comeback in the final 10 minutes of the game. The 26-year-old Hintz has gotten on the scoresheet in his last 12 games, racking up six goals and 11 assists in that span. The Finn is up to 24 points (eight on the power play), 40 shots on net, a plus-12 rating and 16 hits through 19 contests.