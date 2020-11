Hintz inked a three-year, $9.45 million contract with Dallas on Monday.

Hintz set personal bests last season in goals (19), assists (14) and power-play points (14). Based on his current trajectory, the 23-year-old center could push for the 40-50 point mark next year, which would make him a top-half fantasy option. His inclusion on the No. 2 power-play unit, where he logged 1:58 of ice time per game last year, only serves to further boost his value.