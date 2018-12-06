Stars' Roope Hintz: Headed back to AHL
Hintz was demoted to AHL Texas on Thursday.
Hintz has drawn into nine straight games with the Stars since being recalled from the minors. He started off hot with three points in his first four games, but he's since gone five straight games without recording another. His return to the minors comes on the heels of news that Martin Hanzal (back) and Blake Comeau (personal) are both ready to return.
