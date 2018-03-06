Hintz was sent down to AHL Texas on Monday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Hintz' stint in Dallas didn't even last 24 hours, but he was likely recalled as an emergency forward for Monday's game against Ottawa, and his services were deemed to not be necessary. So far in 2017-18 the Finn has notched 27 points (15 goals, 12 assists) in 55 games in the minors, and he should remain a popular recall option for the rest of the season.