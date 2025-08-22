Hintz (foot) has been able to train properly during the offseason and is completely healthy ahead of training camp in September, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports Friday.

Hintz suffered a fractured foot during the Western Conference Finals versus Edmonton in Game 2. While he came back to play in the final two games of the series, Hintz required rest for the bone to heal. Hintz had 28 goals, 39 assists and 160 shots on goal across 76 regular-season games and followed that up with six goals and 12 points in 17 postseason games. Hintz is expected to center the top line in Dallas, alongside Jason Robertson and Mikko Rantanen.