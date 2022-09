Hintz (oblique) practiced Thursday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hintz missed Game 7 of the Stars' first-round playoff loss to the Flames with an oblique injury last season, but it looks like he's entered training camp at 100 percent. The 25-year-old forward will be an attractive option in fantasy drafts following his 37-goal, 72-point performance in 2021-22.