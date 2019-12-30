Play

Hintz tallied a goal on two shots and added three hits in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Hintz's lamp-lighter at 15:51 of the third period gave the Stars their first lead of the game. It would count as his third game-winner of the season. The Finn has 13 goals and five assists through 33 contests this season. He's added 58 shots on goal and 39 hits.

