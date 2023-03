Hintz recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Hintz got a stick on the puck during a net-front scramble, and Jamie Benn ultimately scored the 4-4 goal in the final second of regulation. While Hintz has gone five games without a goal, he's picked up four helpers over his last two contests. The 26-year-old is up to 32 tallies, 34 helpers, 163 shots on net and a plus-27 rating through 63 outings this season.