Hintz produced a power-play assist and two PIM in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche in Game 5.

Hintz had the secondary helper on Miro Heiskanen's second-period tally. In his last six games, Hintz has two goals and four helpers -- he's been held off the scoresheet just once in that span. Overall, the 23-year-old Finn has two goals, seven assists, 31 shots on net and 22 hits through 14 contests.