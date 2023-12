Hintz registered a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 5-4 win over the Senators.

Hintz has two goals and five assists over six outings in December, and he missed one game with an illness. The 27-year-old set up a Joe Pavelski tally in this contest. Hintz remains a strong top-line center for the Stars, racking up 10 goals, 15 helpers, nine power-play points, 64 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 26 appearances this season.