Stars' Roope Hintz: Helps out on power play
Hintz posted a power-play assist and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Avalanche.
Hintz set up Denis Gurianov's power-play goal at 1:25 of the third period. Hintz skated a team-low 10:26 in the contest, but that was likely at the discretion of interim head coach Rick Bowness. The Finn is up to 17 points (12 goals, five helpers) in 32 games this season.
