Hintz found the back of the net in the Stars' 4-1 victory over Minnesota in Game 6 on Friday.

Hintz opened the scoring early in the first period to set the tone. Dallas has now advanced to the second round, and Hintz played a huge role in that, contributing five goals and 12 points in the six-game series. He was also a major factor in the regular season, collecting 37 goals and 75 points in 73 outings.