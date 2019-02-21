Hintz is likely to be an NHL mainstay since he's found the confidence necessary to fit in at the top level, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

"I don't think you'll be seeing him go down (to the AHL) anymore," said Stars coach Jim Montgomery. "That's my own personal opinion. I can't see it because he's just playing like he not only belongs in the league, but that he's an impact player right now." Hintz has collected three goals and six assists through 35 games as a rookie winger. Those numbers only go so far in the fantasy realm, but the Stars appreciate Hintz's speed and the attention he gives to the defensive aspect of the game.