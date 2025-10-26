Hintz sustained an undisclosed injury in the third period of Saturday's game versus the Hurricanes and is undergoing further evaluation, Sam Nestler of DLLS Stars reports.

Hintz was charged by Taylor Hall on the play, which ultimately led to the Stars' game-winning goal on the power play. The severity of Hintz's injury is not yet known, leaving his status in doubt for Sunday's game in Nashville. If the center can't play, the Stars will either need to get Matt Duchene (upper body) back or make a roster move to fill out their lineup.