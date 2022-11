Hintz signed an eight-year, $67.6 million contract extension with Dallas on Tuesday.

Hintz was poised to become a restricted free agent next summer following the expiration of his three-year, $9.45 million deal. He earned himself a significant raise by racking up 52 goals and 115 points in 121 games over his previous two seasons. The 26-year-old forward has added eight goals and 24 points through 22 contests this campaign.