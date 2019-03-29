Stars' Roope Hintz: Keeps rolling offensively
Hintz dished out two helpers -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Oilers.
Hintz added five shots and was Dallas' most dangerous offensive player all night. The 22-year-old forward has come on of late with nine points in his past 10 games. With roles on the second line and top power-play unit, his strong recent play hasn't gone unnoticed.
