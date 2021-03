Hintz (lower body) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

This injury continues to linger, as Hintz will sit out for the third time in six games. He's been outstanding when healthy, scoring seven goals and adding eight helpers over 16 contests. Hintz is considered day-to-day, so he could return to action as soon as Sunday's matchup versus the Blue Jackets.