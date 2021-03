Hintz (lower body) will not be available for Sunday's game against the Predators, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hintz has been dealing with a nagging lower-body issue for most of the month and it will cost him another game Sunday. The 24-year-old has racked up seven points over his last six games, giving him 17 points in 19 games on the year. He'll be questionable for Tuesday's game against the Lightning.