Hintz exited Saturday's Game 4 versus the Golden Knights with an apparent injury.

Hintz collided with teammate Corey Perry during the first period and didn't join the team on the bench to begin the second. The Stars officially ruled him questionable to return. The Stars are running short on centers since Radek Faksa (undisclosed) was also unable to play Saturday, so Jason Dickinson will likely work on the third line moving forward.