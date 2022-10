Hintz scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.

Hintz ended his goal drought in the second period of Saturday's defeat. The center stayed relatively productive in that span with four helpers, but it's good to see him light the lamp again. The 25-year-old has three tallies, six helpers, 16 shots on net, nine blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through nine contests overall while continuing to find success on the top line.