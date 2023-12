Hintz scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Hintz gave the Stars their first lead of the game with his tally at 7:51 of the second period. The 27-year-old has a goal and four assists over his last five contests. He continues to provide steady offense in a top-line role. For the season, Hintz has 11 goals, 16 helpers, 68 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 29 outings.