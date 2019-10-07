Hintz scored a pair of goals in Dallas' 4-3 loss to the Red Wings on Sunday.

Hintz has three goals in as many games and needs just six more snipes to equal his total from a season ago. He's still looking for his first helper of 2019-20 but for the time being, the 22-year-old has become the go-to trigger man for the Stars. Dallas will now turn its attention to Washington and get set to face the Capitals on Tuesday.