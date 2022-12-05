Hintz scored three goals and added an assist in Sunday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Wild.

Hintz got Dallas on the board Sunday, tying the game 1-1 in the second period. The Stars found themselves trailing 4-1 by the end of the second but Hintz was integral in their third-period comeback, logging two more goals and an assist in the final frame. He would, however, miss on his attempt in the shootout leading to Minnesota's eventual victory. With Sunday's four-point performance, Hintz is now up to 11 goals and 19 assists through 24 games this season.