Stars' Roope Hintz: Makes good on first-line chance
Hintz scored the Stars' only goal in a 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights on Tuesday.
Hintz received the coveted left wing spot alongside Tyler Seguin and did well, with four shots on goal and three hits in the contest. Hintz has only four goals and 10 points in 39 games, but he has the trust of coach Jim Montgomery. One point of caution is the winger's minus-12 rating.
