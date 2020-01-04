Stars' Roope Hintz: Makes impact on special teams
Hintz scored a shorthanded goal and added a power-play assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.
Hintz showed off his speed on a two-on-none rush for the game-tying tally in the first period. The Finn then earned the secondary helper on Radek Faksa's second-period goal. Hintz added five shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in the contest. He's up to 21 points (seven on the power play, two shorthanded) through 35 games this season. The 23-year-old is one point shy of matching his output from last year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.