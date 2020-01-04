Hintz scored a shorthanded goal and added a power-play assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Hintz showed off his speed on a two-on-none rush for the game-tying tally in the first period. The Finn then earned the secondary helper on Radek Faksa's second-period goal. Hintz added five shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in the contest. He's up to 21 points (seven on the power play, two shorthanded) through 35 games this season. The 23-year-old is one point shy of matching his output from last year.