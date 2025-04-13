Hintz recorded a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Utah.

Hintz has been under the 17-minute mark for ice time in three of the last four games, so it appears the Stars are trying to build in a little rest for him. The 28-year-old center snapped a four-game point drought when he set up a Wyatt Johnston tally early in the first period. Hintz is now at 66 points in 74 appearances, surpassing his 65-point effort from 80 games a year ago. In 2024-25, Hintz has added 20 power-play points, 152 shots on net, 52 hits, 45 blocked shots and a plus-20 rating.