Hintz recorded a power-play assist, two shots and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Flames.

After scoring four goals in four games, Hintz tried his hand at playmaking by setting up Jamie Benn's third-period goal. The Finn has been the Stars' best skater to start the season, but expect a little regression to come eventually, as shooting 40 percent is vastly unsustainable.