Hintz didn't practice due to an upper-body injury Wednesday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

According to coach Pete DeBoer, the Stars are being cautious with Hintz since there's plenty of time left in the preseason, so it sounds like the 26-year-old pivot's injury probably isn't overly serious. Hintz racked up 37 goals and 75 points through 73 contests last season.