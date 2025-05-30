Hintz scored a goal Thursday in a 6-3 loss to Edmonton in Game 5.

Hintz pulled the Stars to within 3-2 with a second-period power-play snipe, wiring a one-timer from between the circles past Stuart Skinner. He finished the postseason with 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 17 games. Half of those points came in two games in Round One against Colorado. Hintz needs to be bumped up your 2025-26 cheatsheet -- he and the uber-talented fellow-Finn, Mikko Rantanen, will have plenty of time to dominate the score sheets.